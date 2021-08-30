Indian athletes took it up a notch higher from their performance on Sunday as the nation won two gold, two silver and one bronze in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Monday. The day began on a very bright note with Avani Lekhara winning the gold medal (India's first in the ongoing Paralympics) in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event. She made history by becoming the first woman from India to win a gold medal at the Paralympics equalling a world record score of 249.6. Seasoned Paralympian and multiple-time medal winner Devendra Jhajharia won the silver medal in Men's Javelin Throw F46 event. Gurjar Singh won the bronze medal in this event. Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal in Men's Discus Throw. In the end, Sumit Antil, came up with a splendid performance with a world record throw of 68.55m. Check out the medal tally here:

See the recap here:

It was a Golden day for #IND as we won 2 🥇 and 5 medals in total at #Paralympics today Here’s the round-up of 30 Aug, take a look & continue supporting our talented athletes with your loudest cheers Stay tuned for an action-packed day tomorrow!#Cheer4India#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/ckwTuLQK8Y — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 30, 2021

