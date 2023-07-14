World number one Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-3 6-3 in the semi-final clash of Men's Singles at Wimbledon 2023 on Friday, July 14. This is the first time Alcaraz has made it to the summit clash of Wimbledon. The Spaniard will now face the 23-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic in the final. Novak Djokovic Becomes First Tennis Player in History to Reach 35 Grand Slam Singles Finals Following Win Over Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon 2023 Semis

Carlos Alcaraz Storms into Wimbledon 2023 Men's Singles Final

Clinical Carlos 😮‍💨@carlosalcaraz comfortably moves past No.3 seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to move into his first Wimbledon final 🙌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZJO1hlYcOI — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)