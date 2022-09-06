Frances Tiafoe pulled off one of the biggest shocks in tennis as he knocked out the 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal at the US Open 2022 today. Tiafoe defeated the Spaniard 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in four-set thriller in the round of 16. It was the first ever career win for the American over Nadal who was aiming for his third major title this year. Rafael Nadal Crashes Out of US Open 2022, Loses to Frances Tiafoe in Round of 16

Watch Tiafoe's Winning Moment:

FRANCES TIAFOE PULLS OFF THE UPSET OVER RAFAEL NADAL 😱 Nadal suffers his first loss in a major this year‼️ pic.twitter.com/NKXtMisWzs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2022

