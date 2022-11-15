Novak Djokovic has reportedly been granted a visa to compete at next year's Australian Open with his three-year ban being overturned on November 15. The Serbian was earlier deported back to his country after he did not get vaccinated against COVID-19 in January this year. He has handed a three-year ban upto 2025 but now, it seems that it has been lifted and the star tennis player allowed to compete.

Novak Djokovic to Compete at Australian Open 2023 After Ban Gets Overturned:

#BREAKING Djokovic to be granted visa for 2023 Australian Open: media reports pic.twitter.com/4gl2rBsk9m — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 15, 2022

