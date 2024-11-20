  • Entertainment
    Liam Payne Funeral: Bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson Attend Former One Direction Singer's Obsequies (View Pics)
    Ananya Panday Redefines Power Dressing in Oversized Ombre Co-Ord Set, Actress' Effortless Charm in Stunning Pictures Is Unmissable
    Varanasi: Monkey Crashes Through Sunroof and Lands Inside Car After Jumping on Four-Wheeler From Roof in Uttar Pradesh, Escapes Without Any Injuries; Viral Video Surfaces
    Winter Solstice 2024 Date, History and Significance: When Is December Solstice? Fascinating Rituals and Traditions To Mark the Shortest Day and Longest Night of the Year
    Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records 58.22% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM, Jharkhand Comparatively Higher at 67.59%
    Rafael Nadal Retires: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Others Share Special Messages for Spaniard On His Retirement from Tennis (Watch Video)

    The 38-year-old's legendary tennis career came to an end at Davis Cup 2024. Tributes expectedly poured in from all corners as Rafael Nadal retired from tennis.

    Rafael Nadal Retires: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Others Share Special Messages for Spaniard On His Retirement from Tennis (Watch Video)
    Roger Federer (left), Andy Murray (middle) and Novak Djokovic (right) (Photo credit: X @atptour)
    Socially Souryaprokas Bhaduri| Nov 20, 2024 11:59 PM IST

    Rafael Nadal brought an end to arguably one of the best tennis careers as he retired from the sport following Spain's exit from Davis Cup 2024. The Spaniard earlier had said that he would call it quits on his tennis career after the Davis Cup 2024 and he bowed out with a defeat to Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp. In a video shared on the ATP Tour's official account, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and shared some of their thoughts on Rafael Nadal and the memories that they had with him, both on and off the court. Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and also Daniil Medvedev also thanked Rafael Nadal for his contribution to tennis. Rafael Nadal Retires: Top Five Accomplishments of Spanish Tennis Icon.

    Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Others Share Special Messages For Rafael Nadal

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Nadal Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal retirement Rafael Nadal Retires Roger Federer
    Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records 58.22% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM, Jharkhand Comparatively Higher at 67.59% Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records 58.22% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM, Jharkhand Comparatively Higher at 67.59%
