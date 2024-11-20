Rafael Nadal Retires: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Others Share Special Messages for Spaniard On His Retirement from Tennis (Watch Video)

Rafael Nadal brought an end to arguably one of the best tennis careers as he retired from the sport following Spain's exit from Davis Cup 2024. The Spaniard earlier had said that he would call it quits on his tennis career after the Davis Cup 2024 and he bowed out with a defeat to Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp. In a video shared on the ATP Tour's official account, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and shared some of their thoughts on Rafael Nadal and the memories that they had with him, both on and off the court. Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and also Daniil Medvedev also thanked Rafael Nadal for his contribution to tennis. Rafael Nadal Retires: Top Five Accomplishments of Spanish Tennis Icon.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Others Share Special Messages For Rafael Nadal

Dear Rafa, we have some very special messages for you 💌 pic.twitter.com/gDW2dRJPC9 — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 20, 2024

