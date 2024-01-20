The Australian Open 2024 keeps getting better and we have some fascinating contests in store for fans when action gets underway on January 20. Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz, both among the favourites to win this year's Australian Open, will be in action in their respective third-round clashes. Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev too would aim at stepping up their game and keeping their momentum going in the tournament. In men's doubles, Rohan Bopanna will be in action in the mixed doubles first round and his compatriot, fellow Indian N Sriram Balaji, will be competing in the men's doubles second round. All the action will be available on the Sony Sports Network as well as on SonyLIV. Australian Open 2024 Day 6 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Mirra Andreeva, Aryna Sabalenka, Stefanos Tsitsipas Advance; Indians Shine in Men’s Doubles Action.

Australian Open 2024 Men's Singles Schedule for January 20

Australian Open 2024 Women's Singles Schedule for January 20

Australian Open 2024 Mixed/Men's Doubles Schedule for January 20

