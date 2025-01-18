January 18 promises some magnificent action at the Australian Open 2025 with some big matches in store for fans. In one of the big showdowns, Iga Swiatek faces Emma Raducanu in the women's singles fourth round with the clash set to take place at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Jasmine Paolini will square off against Elina Svitolina. In men's singles, Taylor Fritz battles it out against Gael Monfils and later in the day, Jannik Sinner will take the court when he faces Marcus Giron. N Sriram Balaji will be in action when he teams up with Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela to take on Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral in a second-round clash in men's doubles. Carlos Alcaraz Plans To Get Tattoo of Kangaroo To Celebrate Australian Open 2025 Title.

Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 18:

