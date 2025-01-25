A blockbuster clash is on the cards as Aryna Sabalenka takes on Madison Keys in the women's singles final of the Australian Open 2025 on Saturday, January 25. Aryna Sabalenka has shown why she is ranked number 1 at the moment by dominating her opposition en route to the final. Sabalenka will eye a third consecutive Australian Open title when she enters the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 25. Madison Keys on the other hand, pulled off a massive upset in the semifinals when she beat Iga Swiatek. Madison Keys on the other hand will aim to win her first Grand Slam title. Besides this, the men's doubles final, is also set to be played between Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori vs Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara on January 25. Novak Djokovic Booed By Crowd After Injury Forces His Exit from Australian Open 2025 Semifinal, Alexander Zverev Asks Fans to 'Show Some Love' (Watch Video).

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys

