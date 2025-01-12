UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) legend Khabib Nurmagomedov was escorted off a flight after he engaged in an argument with one of the flight attendants over his seat which was near the emergency exit. In a video that has gone viral, the flight attendant, keeping in mind the emergency exit protocols, was seen approaching Khabib and asking him to switch seats. "We're either going to have you switch your seats cause my flight attendants are not allowing you to sit in an exit row," she said. Khabib refused to change his seat, stating that it was 'not fair' while claiming that he was asked if he knew Englisg during check-in. Eventually, the attendant called in another supervisor and Khabib was seen being escorted off the flight. WWE Raw Claims Number One Spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows in USA, Surpasses Squid Game Season 2.

Watch UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Removed from Flight:

Khabib Nurmagomedov kicked off plane after dispute with flight crew A flight attendant asked Khabib to confirm he could assist in an emergency for his exit row seat. Khabib didn't understand initially, and despite eventually agreeing, the crew doubted his ability. After… pic.twitter.com/NHOXl74cna — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)