India ace cricketer Virat Kohli, along with BCCI vice-president, and member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, Rajiv Shukla met with honourable Vice-President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi. Kohli is currently in his hometown Delhi and met with Dhankar ahead of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match, which is currently underway. In a social media post shared by Shukla, all three dignitaries could be seen talking. Paramilitary Forces Called in After Crowd Chaos During Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match Between Delhi and Railways at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Virat Kohli meets VP of India

Lovely to meet honourable Vice President of India Shri Dhankad ji . Glad to have the company of @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/7qPmkNljO6 — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)