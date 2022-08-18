Rahul Jakhar won gold medal and Pooja Agarwal clinched bronze in P3 Mixed 25m Pistol Event at WSPS World Cup 2022 at Changwon today. India have completed two podium finishes so far with this two medals on Day 1 of the global para shooting tournament.

Watch Video of Jakhar and Agarwal celebrating their successes:

Double Podium Finish for India 🤩🤩 Paralympian Rahul Jakhar wins GOLD 🥇while compatriot Pooja Agarwal bags BRONZE 🥉 in P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 on Day 1 of 2022 WSPS #WorldCup🔫 Changwon Score: Rahul - 574-14x (Q) / 20 (Final) Pooja- 557-11x (Q) / 14 (Final) 1/1@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/FfYgTOYvCi — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)