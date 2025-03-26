Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared a post and expressed his excitement about seeing Amorepacific is using Azure AI Foundry to deliver personalised advice. He said, “It's been fantastic to see firsthand in Korea how Amorepacific is using Azure AI Foundry to deliver personalized advice.” Amorepacific Group is developing a generative AI app known as the AI Beauty Counselor (AIBC) with Microsoft’s Azure AI Foundry. The AI app is set to launch on its online Amore Mall. The AIBC will provide personalised advice and recommendations to its customers based on their previous purchases and Amorepacific's proprietary expertise in beauty and skincare. Additionally, the app is said to introduce an online skin diagnosis tool later this year. Microsoft Security Copilot: Satya Nadella Announces Expansion of Security Copilot With AI Agents To Combat Rising Cyberattacks.

Satya Nadella Says ‘It’s Been Fantastic To See How Amorepacific Is Using Azure AI Foundry To Deliver Personalized Advice’

