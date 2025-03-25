Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared an update on March 24 and highlighted the growing challenges posed by cyberattacks. In his post, he pointed out and said, “The speed, scale, and frequency of cyberattacks are outpacing the capabilities of human defenders alone.” To address this, the company is expanding its Microsoft Security Copilot, which was launched a year ago, to include AI agents to assist with routine security and IT tasks. The new AI-powered agents will autonomously assist with critical areas such as phishing, data security, and identity management. The company is enhancing its Security Copilot by adding six security agents developed by Microsoft, along with five security agents created by their partners. These new features are set to be available for preview in April 2025. Microsoft Copilot on Windows Begins To Roll Out New Features and Improvements to Windows Insiders.

Microsoft Security Copilot

