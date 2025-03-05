Amazon is reportedly developing a new AI reasoning model, Nova, which it will announce soon. The Amazon Nova is expected to have advanced reasoning capabilities and it will rival other models like OpenAI o3 mini and Deepseek R1. The reports suggested that the Amazon would introduce this artificial intelligence reasoning model in June 2025 under "Nova" brand. OpenAI Announces ‘NextGenAI’ Consortium Partnering With 15 Leading Institutions To Accelerate Research, CEO Sam Altman Says GPT-4.5 Coming to the Plus Users Soon.

Amazon Developing 'Nova' Advanced Reasoning Model

