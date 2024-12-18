Anthropic AI, a rival of OpenAI, Gemini, and Elon Musk's Grok, clarified that it was not compromised. The Amazon-backed AI company posted, 'We have identified the root cause which resulted in unauthorized posts on this account today.' Anthropic said that no systems or services were compromised or involved during the incident. It was said that Anthropic's social media account was hacked resulting in unauthorised posts, raising concerns among users about safety on the platforms. The company said that it was working with X to understand the situation. Grok New Features: Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Receives Two New Features, Allows To Analyse X Accounts, Create Images Directly From Post Button.

Anthropic Says 'No Systems, Services Compromised' After Unauthorised Post Incident

We have identified the root cause which resulted in unauthorized posts on this account today. We have confirmed that no Anthropic systems or services were compromised or involved in this incident. We're working with @X to better understand this situation. — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) December 17, 2024

Anthropic AI Unauthorised Post

watching Anthropic get hacked and post pulled down in 11 minutes was wild pic.twitter.com/o1lcAHSDtL — Blake Urmos (@blakeurmos) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)