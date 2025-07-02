SpaceX Falcon 9 launched the MTG-S1 mission into space from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on behalf of EUMETSAT and ESA. Europe's first geostationary sounder satellite, MTG-S1, will fly over the region and carry two key missions - the Infrared Sounder and the EU's Copernicus Sentinel-4 Ultraviolet Visible Near-infrared spectrometer. The MTG-S1, part of the Meteosat Third Generation satellite series, will provide data that can be used to protect the communities and "strengthen resilience", said EUMETSAT (European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites). MTG-S1 will monitor air quality and climate for a long time. NASA Astronaut Anil Menon Assigned to First International Space Station Mission in 2026.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launched EUMETSAT MTG-S1 Mission

Falcon 9 launches the @Eumetsat MTG-S1 mission to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/e2PEDxYsMY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 2, 2025

