Elon Musk-owned xAI's Grok received two new updates that allow users to best experience the artificial intelligence services on the platform. The first new feature of Grok allows the X users to generate images directly from the Post button. The users need to click on the Post button, and then a small window will pop up. They need to go to the third option at the bottom, and Grok will help them generate AI images before posting. Another feature is Grok's ability to analyse X accounts helping users to know more about them. The 'More about this account' button will be added to the profile soon. ‘Hashtags Look Ugly’: Why Elon Musk Wants Users To Stop Using Hashtags on X?.

Grok X Account Analysis Feature Now Live

Grok can now analyze X accounts! A button will be added "More about this account" under a profile to analyze!@xAI pic.twitter.com/uRBlRCGL1i — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) December 17, 2024

Grok Generating Images Directly from Post Button

Grok can now generate images right from the Post button!@xAI pic.twitter.com/FsAbEZNeox — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) December 17, 2024

