Apple reportedly removing VPN apps from the App Store in India after China. The Chinese government asked Apple to remove VPN apps from its App Store back in 2017, and it seems that the company is now facing a similar situation in India. As per a report of 9to5Mac, the tech giant has started removing certain VPN apps from the App Store to comply with Indian regulations. According to reports, a small number of VPN apps have been removed to comply with an anti-privacy law that prohibits anonymous use. Top 5 Apple Products Coming in 2025: iPhone SE 4, HomePad Smart Display, iPad 11 and More; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Apple Removing VPN Apps From App Store in India

JUST IN - After China, Apple also removing VPN apps from App Store in India - 9to5Mac — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)