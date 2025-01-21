Apple is said to be preparing to release a new version of its Mail app for Macs and iPads. The updated app is expected to come with a new design user interface and improved features. As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to update its Mail app for the Mac. The refreshed version of the Mail app is anticipated to be part of the upcoming macOS 15.4, which is likely to be released in April 2025. Apple has already introduced the redesigned Mail app for iPhones in the iOS 18.2 update, which was released in December 2024. Gurman also mentioned that the updated Apple Intelligence-powered Apple Mail app will be available for iPads, too. Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Tomorrow; Check Timing, Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Apple Intelligence Powered Apple Mail App Update for Mac Coming in April

For those waiting for the Apple Intelligence Apple Mail app revamp to come to the Mac, you won’t have to wait much longer. It’s coming in macOS 15.4 - planned for April - I’m told. https://t.co/Yrq9eu6sbj — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 19, 2025

Apple Intelligence Powered Apple Mail App Update for iPad

Yes, coming to iPad as well. https://t.co/9i1rN7a6Zn — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)