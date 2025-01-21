Mumbai, January 21: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will be livestreamed in India on January 22, 2025, at 11:30 PM (night-time). The highly anticipated Samsung launch event will introduce the next generation of flagship smartphones with improved specifications and features. The most notable changes in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are expected in their performance, camera, and Galaxy AI features.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be live-streamed on the official website, YouTube and at Samsung Newsroom. The highlights of the event will be the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which will be launched in the global market, including in India, with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor launched in 2024, offering enhanced processing and AI processing capabilities. The pre-reservation for the Samsung smartphone had already begun before launch, offering up to INR 5,000 benefits through e-store vouchers. Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 Pro Launch Likely in March 2025 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Specifications and Features

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 standard variant will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite, offering a 6.2-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 4,000mAh battery and 50MP+12MP+10MP camera setup. The 10MP is the telephoto lens. The Galaxy S25 Plus variant will offer the same 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto camera but with a slightly larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 4,900mAh, and the same Snapdragon processor.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may pack a 5,000mAh battery, 200MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, and 50MP telephoto cameras on the rear. All the smartphones in the Galaxy S25 series will likely have a 12MP selfie camera. The Ultra variant will likely have a larger 120Hz AMOLED display with a 6.9-inch size and will support a Samsung pen for touch inputs. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Likely on MWC 2025, May Feature Self-Developed ‘Small Surge’ Chip; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in India (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S25 price in India is rumoured to be INR 84,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and INR 94,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will likely cost INR 1,04,999 and INR 1,14,999 for 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage variants. The top Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 12GB+256GB will likely launch at INR 1,34,999 and 16GB+512GB variant at INR 1,44,999. There will also be a 16GB+1TB variant, which could be launched at INR 1,64,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2025 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).