Apple has announced that it will offer users the streaming service of Apple TV+ for free for the first week of 2025. The tech giant said that users with access to the service could stream a library of award-winning original series or films from January 3 to 5. The Apple New Year offer will allow customers an all-access pass all around the world. The streaming service will be free for all on any device where the Apple TV+ is supported. Apple said those with a Face ID could log in and start enjoying the TV+ services. iPhone SE 4 Price Leaked Before Launch in 2025, Suggesting Apple’s Compact and Budget-Friendly Smartphone Will Cost More: Report.

Apple New Year 2025 Offer: Tech Giant Allows Free Apple TV+ Services for All Global Users From January 3 to 5

Apple TV+ will be free this coming weekend! You can stream any show or film from the service from Jan 4-5th 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3LxedrusbF — Apple Intro (@appleintro) December 30, 2024

