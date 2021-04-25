Hacker Group Shiny Hunters Claims to Leak User Database of Big Basket:

Infamous threat actor "ShinyHunters" just leaked the database of "BigBasket, a famous Indian 🇮🇳 online grocery delivery service. (@bigbasket_com) 20,000,000+ clients affected and information such as emails, names, hashed passwords, birthdates and phone numbers were leaked. pic.twitter.com/tD5TMxNkH7 — Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) April 25, 2021

To better understand how bad this type of hash is for the passwords, I can test 700,000,000,000 (700 billion) attempts at a password per minute with my RTX 3080. These passwords are essentially plaintext. pic.twitter.com/HI9dSMS5wm — Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) April 25, 2021

