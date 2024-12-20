Bitcoin's value fell 9% after achieving significant growth during previous weeks and even crossing the all-time high of USD 1,07,000. The price of the cryptocurrency dropped to USD 93,000. Recently, Bitcoin's price decreased to USD 97,000 amid high volatility in the market in 24 hours. Ethereum's price also dropped to USD 3,200 amid the fluctuations in the crypto market. The Bitcoin sell-offs in the market also intensified amid the rapid plummeting. Bitcoin Price Drops After Showing Strong Surge Over Weeks Reaching to USD 97,000 Mark, Volatility Not Slowing Down.

Bitcoin Price Fell Down to USD 93,000 With 9% Decrease

JUST IN - Bitcoin falls 9%, dropping below $93,000 as sell-off intensifies — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)