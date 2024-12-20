Bitcoin's price decreased after reaching an all-time high below USD 97,000. This month, Bitcoin's value reached USD 1,07,000 amid the bullish crypto market trend. The rise in the Bitcoin price was witnessed this year after the US Elections 2024 when Donald Trump became the 47th President of the United States in November. The volatility showed no sign of slowing down, as the cryptocurrency could rise or fall, which is not certain. Apple Beaten by Huawei in Global Smartwatch Market Achieving Higher Sales and Increase in Shipments; Know How Chinese Brand Took Over iPhone Maker.

Bitcoin Price Decreases, Volatility Not Slowing Down

🚨 BREAKING: BITCOIN FALLS UNDER $97K Bitcoin just fell under $97K for the first time since who can remember when. Volatility is showing no signs of slowing down. You holding or jumping ship while you have the chance? Source: CoinMarketCap pic.twitter.com/fjAiErzWsM — Mario Nawfal’s Roundtable (@RoundtableSpace) December 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)