Bitcoin price has jumped from USD 1,16,000 to USD 1,18,461 today at 9:59 AM IST. BTC price started going up overnight, reaching a new high. The cryptocurrency has faced frequent falls since its last all-time high of USD 1,23,000, and since then, it has become volatile, showing limited fluctuations. However, today's graph shows that the crypto market, especially for Bitcoin, may be favourable and grow in the coming days. Stock Market Holidays: Will Share Market Remain Closed for a Few Days This Week? NSE and BSE To Remain Shut for Trading for 3 Days Between August 11-17, Check Dates.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Reaches USD 1,18,400 Mark Overnight

