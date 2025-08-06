Bitcoin price today, on August 6, 2025, is trading at USD 1,13,629.51 at 8:50 AM IST, showing signs of continued fluctuation. Earlier in the day, at 3:11 AM IST, it was slightly higher at USD 113,856.63. The BTC price on the previous day, on August 5 at 8:44 PM IST, was USD 113,130.44. The cryptocurrency has been hovering around the USD 1,13,000 mark for a few days now. The Bitcoin price has moved within a narrow range. Cryptocurrency markets are unpredictable, and it remains unclear whether the digital currency will move upward or dip further in the coming days. India’s GDP Growth Forecast Retained at 6.5% by RBI for FY 2025–26 Amid Global Uncertainty, Expects Strong Rural Demand and Infrastructure Push.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 6, 2025

August 06, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $113,629.51 (BTC-EUR): €98,148.68 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)