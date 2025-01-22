Bitcoin prices are expected to hit the USD 1,22,000 mark by February 2025, according to Markus Thielen from 10x Research. The BTC price is USD 1,05,000 on January 22, 2025, at 3:11 PM IST. Recently, the cryptocurrency hit USD 1,09,000 billion, reaching an all-time high after weeks of trading below USD 1,00,000. The crypto market is bullish as Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH) showed growth. As per expectation, the BTC price could hit the USD 2,00,000 or USD 3,50,000 mark this year, reaching the highest-ever recorded value. What Is $BARRON Meme Coin? Did Donald Trump’s Son Barron Trump Launch Cryptocurrency? Find Out Here.

BTC Price Could Hit USD 1,22,000 by February 2025, As per 10x Research

🔥 UPDATE: #Bitcoin is moving in $18,000 blocks and it could hit $122,000 by February, says 10x Research Markus Thielen. pic.twitter.com/AnaIt56rLp — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) January 22, 2025

