Bitcoin price today on May 7, 2025, is trading at USD 96,907.99 as of 2:52 PM IST. Earlier in the day, around 8:49 AM IST, the BTC price was at USD 96,438.86. Over the past few days, Bitcoin has been trading between USD 94,000 and USD 95,000. The stable trend had continued for a while. However, today’s movement in cryptocurrency price shows a slight upward trend, suggesting an upward trend in the crypto market. Bitcoin touched the USD 97,000 mark last week, and now, with the current rise, it seems the price may be gaining momentum again. Password Security Tips: As 19 Billion Passwords Leak Online, Here’s How To Set Strong Passcode for Device and Data Protection.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 7

