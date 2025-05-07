Mumbai, May 7: Setting a strong password of utmost priority amid the constant attacks of cybercriminals. Unlike before, hackers have found new ways to get to the sensitive personal and financial information contained in your online accounts. Once they get their hands on the critical data by cracking your password, they can use it to sell it to earn money on the dark web or other places or compromise, causing a national security threat.

According to a report by Forbes, 19 billion passwords were leaked online and were available on the dark web for sale. The report mentioned that the number of stolen passwords sold on the dark web increased from 800 million to 1.7 billion and was as high as 2.1 billion due to the rise of infostealer malware attacks. The report highlighted that 19,030,305,929 passwords were compromised by the leaks and breaches over 12 12-month period due to 200 security incidents spanning 12 months. This massive database includes only leaked passwords tied to real email addresses from criminal forums—no generic word lists.

How To Set a Strong Passcode for Device and Data Protection

Many times, setting a simple password makes it easy for cybercriminals to hack it, which ultimately leads to compromising your account. To put a strong password, you need to understand that you include all the special characters, numbers, and words that may make it more difficult for hackers to access. Here are the guidelines for setting a strong device and data protection password.

Your passcode must be 12 to 14 letters long.

It should be created using special characters or symbols, as well as uppercase, lowercase, and numbers.

Your passphrase must not include familiar names of a person, place, product or organisation.

The password must not include your name and birth date.

When setting a passcode, you must remember that it should not be predictable like "Tf#2Xp&9Lo$Mg^7b" or "MonkeyJ@6rCycling", "6MonkeysRLooking" or something else.

Password Sharing Tips

Follow the instructions below to share the password with a user or entity.

Never share your password with anyone (known or unknown).

Always create a different password for each service or website.

Choose a password manager if you are unable to remember all your secret phrases.

You can keep your passphrases safer offline by writing them down, but make sure they are secure.

Do not click on tempting websites or services; fill in your personal details.

Following the above steps will ensure that you are safer from hackers or cybercriminals who try to access your personal or financial details.

You must keep your passphrases safer so that no one can access them. Otherwise, it can unexpectedly lead to data beach and compromise all your personal details to criminals.

