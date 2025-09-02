Bitcoin price today, on September 2, 2025, is around USD 1,10,502.64 as of 8:49 AM IST, showing an upward trend despite recent fluctuations. The cryptocurrency has seen some movement in the last 24 hours, indicating growing market activity. A few hours earlier, at 3:11 AM IST, the BTC price was recorded at USD 1,07,813.83, while on the previous evening, at 8:44 PM IST on September 1, Bitcoin stood at USD 1,09,051.15. Bitcoin has continued to gain value through the night and into the morning. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, September 2, 2025: Bharat Electronics, NMDC and United Breweries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, September 2, 2025

