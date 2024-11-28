Black Friday falls on November 29, 2024, and REDMAGIC brings its Black Friday sale offers for its customers. The REDMAGIC Black Friday sale has already started on November 27 and will end on December 4, 2024. Interested customers can get REDMAGIC 9S Pro for USD 20 off during the sale. REDMAGIC 9S Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Additionally, customers can save USD 40 on the REDMAGIC DAO Series, which includes the REDMAGIC Cyberbuds DAO TWS and the REDMAGIC DAO 150W GaN Charger. The Cyberbuds feature a Qualcomm S3 Gen 2 platform, Bluetooth 5.3, and 28ms low latency for seamless audio. The DAO 150W GaN Charger comes with four ports, which include one USB A, two USB C, and one DC port. Black Friday Sale 2024: Xiaomi Pad 6 Now Available at Discount Price; Check Features and Price Details.

REDMAGIC Black Friday Sale 2024

#REDMAGIC Black Friday Sales is here! Save $20 off the #REDMAGIC9SPro or $40 off Dao Series products. Limited quantity available, act fast! — REDMAGIC (@redmagicgaming) November 28, 2024

