Black Friday falls on November 29, 2024, and Xiaomi India has announced a deal for Xiaomi Pad 6. The company unveiled the “Black Friday Bonanza” slashing the price of the Xiaomi Pad 6 to INR 21,999 including Bank offers. The tablet has a metal unibody design. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor and comes with an 11-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It features quad speakers and is equipped with an 8,840mAh battery. Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2024: Discount on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Nothing Phone (2a) Plus and More; Check Deals and Bank Offers.

Black Friday Sale 2024: Xiaomi Pad 6 Now Available at INR 21,999

#BlackFriday Bonanza! 💥 Upgrade your tablet experience with the #XiaomiPad6. Enjoy stunning visuals, powerful performance, and a sleek design. Don't miss out on this incredible #XiaomiSuperSaver! 🛒: https://t.co/9K1DOJ77Rt pic.twitter.com/ryLzAndk19 — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) November 28, 2024

