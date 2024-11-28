PlayStation fans can take advantage of savings with Black Friday sale 2024. PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals bring discounts for new members and offers when you upgrade your current plan. Those who are interested can save up to 30 per cent on a 12-month membership. These deals are available for a limited time and will end on December 2, 2024. PlayStation Black Friday Deals 2024: From PS5 Consoles to PS VR2 and Games, Check Discount Offers and Price Offered by PlayStation.

PlayStation Plus Black Friday Deals 2024

PlayStation Plus Black Friday Deals include discounts for new members and offers when you upgrade your current plan: https://t.co/wFfnujOJv8 pic.twitter.com/ypMw0KKT72 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)