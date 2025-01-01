Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) users complained about network issues, calling problems, and lack of connectivity. X user Tashi (@hopefulhumanist) expressed concern on January 1, 2025, about being unable to contact family members as BSNL network issue in Kolkata and nearby districts. Rabi Pandey (@RabiPandey23) highlighted the outage in Howrah urban area, pointing out that over 20 hours had passed without any updates. Rahul Chatterjee (@IAMRCOFFICIAL) mentioned missing important calls due to the disruption. Similarly, Dhrubo (@DhruboB) reported receiving a “not registered on network” message while attempting calls. Subhradip Ghosh (@yooelre) added that the issue severely affects senior citizens, including his parents, who rely on basic mobile phones. In response, BSNL acknowledged the issue and, apologised and urged affected users to share their details via direct message for assistance. The telecom provider assured customers that they are working to resolve the issue. BSNL Warns Against Fake Website Claiming ‘BSNL Tower Apply Online’ Service; Check Details.

BSNL Down in Kolkata

BSNL Network Down

BSNl No Service Issue

BSNL Network Is Down

BSNL Down: Mobile calls Network Disrupted

BSNL Working on To Fix the Issue

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)