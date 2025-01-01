Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) users complained about network issues, calling problems, and lack of connectivity. X user Tashi (@hopefulhumanist) expressed concern on January 1, 2025, about being unable to contact family members as BSNL network issue in Kolkata and nearby districts. Rabi Pandey (@RabiPandey23) highlighted the outage in Howrah urban area, pointing out that over 20 hours had passed without any updates. Rahul Chatterjee (@IAMRCOFFICIAL) mentioned missing important calls due to the disruption. Similarly, Dhrubo (@DhruboB) reported receiving a “not registered on network” message while attempting calls. Subhradip Ghosh (@yooelre) added that the issue severely affects senior citizens, including his parents, who rely on basic mobile phones. In response, BSNL acknowledged the issue and, apologised and urged affected users to share their details via direct message for assistance. The telecom provider assured customers that they are working to resolve the issue. BSNL Warns Against Fake Website Claiming ‘BSNL Tower Apply Online’ Service; Check Details.

BSNL Down in Kolkata

Since yesterday there is no network of bsnl in Kolkata it's nearby districts . Unable to contact to my family. @BSNLCorporate @bsnl_care — Tashi (@hopefulhumanist) January 1, 2025

BSNL Network Down

BSNL network has been down in Howrah urban area since 10:00 PM, 31/12/2024. Over 20 hours have passed with no resolution or update. This is unacceptable—what's being done? @BSNLCorporate@bsnl_care@BSNL_KOTD — Rabi Pandey (@RabiPandey23) January 1, 2025

BSNl No Service Issue

Dear @BSNLCorporate @BSNL_KOTD @bsnl_care Network isn’t coming. No service. I’m using my primary number with you. I missed lot’s of important calls from morning for your network issue. Kindly fix. #bsnldown pic.twitter.com/dnpKfN5zTg — Rahul Chatterjee 🇮🇳 (@IAMRCOFFICIAL) January 1, 2025

BSNL Network Is Down

@BSNL_KOTD BSNL network is down since today morning. "not registered on network" is the message appearing while calling on my mobile. When will it be Fixed? #BSNLKolkata #bsnldown — Dhrubo (@DhruboB) January 1, 2025

BSNL Down: Mobile calls Network Disrupted

@BSNLCorporate network has been vanished from mobile,calls network, data network both are disabled. Hope you are aware that maximum subscribers of your network mostly senior citizens. My parents are one of them. They are using dumb phone not smart phones. Kindly solve this issue — Subhradip Ghosh 🇮🇳 (@yooelre) January 1, 2025

BSNL Working on To Fix the Issue

Hi , We apologize, we understand our customer's problem and assure you to provide better resolution. Pls share details in DM with your BSNL No, an alternate No, house name/no, street name, city, landmark PIN code, etc. to assist you further - https://t.co/dKf8jfRa9T — BSNLCare (@bsnl_care) January 1, 2025

