Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has issued a warning about a fake website targeting people in India. On December 30, 2024, BSNL shared a post and highlighted that the website called https://bsnltoweroffice.com claims to provide services like “BSNL tower apply online.” The telecom company clarified that the website does not belong to BSNL and is entirely fake. The government-run telecom company urged the public to stay alert and verify information before proceeding. BSNL stated, “Don’t fall for fake websites! Double-check before you proceed.” The post further emphasised the importance of verifying information to avoid fraud. BSNL Inviting Applications for Installation of 5G Towers, Seeking Personal Details and Property Documents? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Fake Website.

BSNL Tower Apply Online Fraud

⚠️ 🚨 FRAUDULENT WEBSITE ALERT 🚨 Website : https://t.co/VrrXq0vOem does not belong to BSNL. Stay Alert, Stay Safe: Don't Fall for Fake Websites! Double-Check Before You Proceed. For latest updates kindly visit our official website: https://t.co/dRs4tHBmes#BSNLIndia… pic.twitter.com/shYnnIdd02 — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)