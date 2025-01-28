OpenAI unveiled its latest product, ChatGPT Gov, on Tuesday, January 28, marking the company's biggest product launch since its enterprise rollout. Built specifically for US government use, the new platform offers advanced security features tailored to meet the needs of government agencies. According to OpenAI Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil, ChatGPT Gov takes security to the next level compared to the existing ChatGPT Enterprise offering. The platform allows government agencies to input "non-public, sensitive information" into OpenAI’s models, all while operating within their own secure hosting environments. OpenAI Rolls Out Free 'o3-Mini' Model for ChatGPT Plus Users With Limits of 100 Queries per Day, CEO Sam Altman Commits To Bring ‘Operator’ Soon.

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Gov

JUST IN - OpenAI launches "ChatGPT Gov" for U.S. government agencies, allowing the agencies to feed "non-public, sensitive information" into the AI models in "secure environments" — CNBC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 28, 2025

