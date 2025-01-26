OpenAI Rolls Out Free 'o3-Mini' Model for ChatGPT Plus Users With Limits of 100 Queries per Day, CEO Sam Altman Commits To Bring ‘Operator’ Soon

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that the ChatGPT Plus users would now get 100 o3-mini queries per day. He said OpenAI would bring the 'operator' to the Plus tier as soon as possible. Sam Altman said that OpenAI's next agent would be launched with availability in the Plus tier. Recently, the OpenAI Operator AI agent was launched to help users automate their tasks on the web. The AI agent could take instructions from the users and understand and execute them without the requirement of any human interference. Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out Widgets on x.com/Grok for Enhanced Sports, Finance and Location-Based Assistance; Check Details.

Sam Altman Announced Rollout of O3-MIni Model With Limits for ChatGPT Plus Users

ok we heard y’all. *plus tier will get 100 o3-mini queries per DAY (!) *we will bring operator to plus tier as soon as we can *our next agent will launch with availability in the plus tier enjoy 😊 https://t.co/w8sFsq6mI1 — Sam Altman (@sama) January 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)