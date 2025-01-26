OpenAI Rolls Out Free 'o3-Mini' Model for ChatGPT Plus Users With Limits of 100 Queries per Day, CEO Sam Altman Commits To Bring ‘Operator’ Soon

OpenAI Rolls Out Free 'o3-Mini' Model for ChatGPT Plus Users With Limits of 100 Queries per Day, CEO Sam Altman Commits To Bring ‘Operator’ Soon
Sam Altman (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 26, 2025 11:41 AM IST

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that the ChatGPT Plus users would now get 100 o3-mini queries per day. He said OpenAI would bring the 'operator' to the Plus tier as soon as possible. Sam Altman said that OpenAI's next agent would be launched with availability in the Plus tier. Recently, the OpenAI Operator AI agent was launched to help users automate their tasks on the web. The AI agent could take instructions from the users and understand and execute them without the requirement of any human interference. Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out Widgets on x.com/Grok for Enhanced Sports, Finance and Location-Based Assistance; Check Details.

Sam Altman Announced Rollout of O3-MIni Model With Limits for ChatGPT Plus Users

