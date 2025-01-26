Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former India IT minister, said that China's DeepSeek proved the reality of AI. He said that the AI chatbot showed that artificial intelligence needs to improve the quality of the datasets and algorithms used in training the LLMs (Large Language Models) and SLMs (Small Language Models). He said that improvement in the quality would determine the performance and efficacy of the model or platform and not the compute capacity. He said that not just spending but intellect and talent would determine the outcomes of the artificial intelligence that is deep AI, not 'wrapper innovation". Former IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar praised PM Narendra Modi's IndiaAI program for AI development. He responded to the post by Salesforce Marc Benioff's post on the DeepSeek AI chatbot. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces Real-Time Stock and Crypto Price Tracking and Comparison.

DeepSeek Proved Reality of AI, Said Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Chinas Deepseek proves the reality of AI - that it is improvements in quality of datasets and algorithms used to train LLMs/SLMs that will determine performance and efficacy of that model/Platform - and not only compute capacity. Its not just spending but intellect and talent… https://t.co/kCwAWdrAwM — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) January 26, 2025

