Elon Musk's xAI has launched a new capability to its Grok AI chatbot related to real-time stock updates. It now allows users to get real-time stock and crypto prices and lets them compare them before making a trade. The new Grok feature. This feature is available to select users who will slowly be available to others. Some users will still see text instead of a graphical representation of the stocks or crypto being traded. The screenshot shared by a user showed that Grok users will soon see the names, prices, days, and performance graphs on the AI chatbot. Grok Voice Mode Coming Soon on iOS: Elon Musk’s xAI To Introduce Real-Time Interactions With Multiple Voices for Standalone App; Check Details.

Grok New Capabilities To Let Users See Real-Time Price of Stock and Crypto

BREAKING: xAI's GROK can now show you the real-time price of stocks and crypto and even let you compare them! pic.twitter.com/iMrFJ6nAal — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) January 26, 2025

