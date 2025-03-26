Apple has released the 'DJ With Apple Music' feature to all the users across different platforms such as Serato, rekordbox, AlphaTheta, Denon DJ, Numark, Rane and others to allow seamless mixing without physical media or downloads. The 'DJ With Apple Music' feature allows users to access 100 million songs in their personal library and offers curated playlists for DJs, including some of the popular titles. Perplexity New Feature Update: AI Platform Introduces New Answer Tabs To Improve Search Experience, Available Now on Web, Coming Soon to Mobile.

Apple Music Launched 'DJ With Apple Music' Feature

Introducing, DJ with Apple Music. Build and mix your sets directly from Apple Music’s library of over 100 million songs. Get started now: https://t.co/SYap2RRBQT pic.twitter.com/6YYLuF0ujK — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) March 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)