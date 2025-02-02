Donald Trump gained more followers on X after becoming the President of the United States. According to an X user (cb_doge), Trump is the eighth most-followed account on Elon Musk's X, with 100 million followers. Elon Musk has the most extensive follower base of 215 million, making him the most popular individual on the X platform. Trump administration recently announced tariffs on countries including Canada, Mexico and China , which met with the retaliations. Donald Trump Tariffs on Imports: South Korea Bracing for Impact Amid 25% Tariffs on Canada and Mexico, 10% on China Goods on Energy, Semiconductors and More.

Donald Trump Becomes Eight Most Followed Account on X

BREAKING: Donald Trump is now 8th most followed account on 𝕏 with 100 million followers. pic.twitter.com/sOd53ChTXx — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)