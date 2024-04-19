Elon Musk announced that the X accounts involved in 'engagement farming' will be suspended and traced to the source. According to the DogeDesigner, who regularly posts updates about Elon Musk and his companies, "X will use Grok to detect, remove and trace to source the engagement farming spam." To those unaware of "Engagement Farming, " he further explained that if someone artificially tries to boost his social media engagement, it is known as engagement farming. It includes posting misleading click-bait content, motivating users to engage with posts that push them to participate in giveaways or contests, posting irrelevant content, using other's original content for engagement, and so much more. Iran–Israel Conflict 2024: Elon Musk Calls for Peace Amid War Between Israel and Iran, Says, ‘Rockets Should Be Used To Reach the Stars Not To Harm Fellow Humans’.

Elon Musk's X To Ban Accounts Practicing Engagement Farming:

Any accounts doing engagement farming will be suspended and traced to source — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2024

X To Use Grok To Detect Engagement Farming Spam:

Elon Musk just announced that any accounts involved in engagement farming on this platform will be suspended and traced to source. X will use Grok to detect, remove and trace to source the engagement farming spam. pic.twitter.com/S2QygANlwi — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 19, 2024

What is Engagement Farming and Its Practices:

Engagement Farming : • Motivating users to engage with a post by liking, sharing, or commenting as a way to participate in a contest or giveaway, irrespective of their genuine interest in the content. • Posting irrelevant content in the comment section that is not related to… pic.twitter.com/6fInrg974b — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 19, 2024

