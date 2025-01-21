Elon Musk has set a new milestone on X (formerly Twitter) by surpassing 213 million followers. It makes him the most followed and interacted account on the platform. Musk is known for his posts about technology, space, memes, and business, and his presence keeps users engaged worldwide. As the platform's most followed personality, his interactions continue to drive conversations globally. Whether it is sharing insights about Tesla and SpaceX or initiating debates, Musk’s presence is one of the key elements of X’s daily activities. Elon Musk Tests Grok 3 Int4 Inferences, Hints at Launch of Next-Gen xAI Chatbot Trained on Colossus Supercomputer.

Elon Musk Surpasses Over 213 Million Followers on X

BREAKING: Elon Musk has surpassed 213 million followers. He is the most followed and interacted account on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/OOtSBZ2Nhh — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 21, 2025

