Elon Musk posted an image confirming the imminent launch of the Grok 3 AI chatbot. The posted on X, "Testing Grok 3 int4 inference". Elon Musk's xAI rolled out the Grok and Grok 2 with image generation capability. As, per the reports, the upcoming Grok 3 version will likely be more potent than the previous versions. The Grok 3 chatbot will likely outperform the leading AI models as it was said to be trained on the Colossus supercluster featuring 1,00,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs. With this much power, Grok 3 would likely offer better computational, image generation and other leading artificial intelligence capabilities. ‘We’re Gonna Take DOGE to Mars’: Elon Musk Cheers Crowd at Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ceremony, Says United States Will Plant Flag on Another Planet.

Testing Grok 3 int4 inference pic.twitter.com/PkKuA1ZpF1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

