Elon Musk has reached a new milestone on X (formerly Twitter), surpassing 205 million followers. It makes him the most followed person on the platform. The tech billionaire, known for his leadership at Tesla, SpaceX, and X, continues to dominate social media with his regular updates and posts. His frequent posts on X cover a wide range of topics, from business news to memes, and his following continues to grow. DOGE Seeks High-IQ Small-Government Revolutionaries Willing To Work Over 80 Hours per Week, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy To Review Top Candidates.

Elon Musk Surpasses 205 Million Followers on X

BREAKING: Elon Musk has surpassed 205 million followers. He is the most followed account on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/FZLkQYKoEA — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 18, 2024

