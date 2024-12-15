Elon Musk hints about SpaceX’s Starship responding to a post on X (previously Twitter). On December 15, 2024, Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) shared a post describing Starship as the largest rocket ever built and highlighted its potential to grow longer and will help to colonise Mars. Elon Musk reacted and said, the current height of the Starship is approximately 120 metres, and it might grow another 20 metres over time. Another user, Robin (@xdNiBoR), posted interior images of the Starship and expressed a desire to explore it, and said, “I would give so much money to be able to go inside a Starship.” Musk reacted to the post, calling Starship “gigantic.” Elon Musk-Run X May Soon Let Users To Share Exclusive Content for Premium Subscribers, Introduce New Monetisation Programme for Creators.

Elon Musk Hints Starship May Grow Around 20 Metre Over Time

It’s ~120m tall today. Probably grows another ~20m over time. https://t.co/wYEHq26gOE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2024

Elon Musk Says ‘Starship Is Gigantic’

Starship is gigantic https://t.co/764tT0pMyi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2024

