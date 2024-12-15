Elon Musk-run X may soon let its users to post exclusive content for premium subscribers. On December 14, 2024, Nima Owji (@nima_owji) shared a post which suggests that X is exploring different ways to enhance its features for its users. The following day, Owji shared another post and said, "My assumption is that X may announce a new monetisation program that will give creators extra money to post Premium exclusive content!" It seems Elon Musk-run platform is in effort to bring new features to enhance its monetisation strategies further. xAI’s Grok Outperforms OpenAI, Elon Musk Says ‘Grok 3 Will Be a Major Leap Forward’.

X Likely To Let Users To Share Exclusive Content for Premium Subscribers

BREAKING: X is working to let you post EXCLUSIVELY for the PREMIUM users! pic.twitter.com/xm19rIFtJA — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) December 14, 2024

X May Introduce New Monetisation Programme for Creators

My assumption is that X may announce a new monetization program that will give creators extra money to post Premium exclusive content! https://t.co/j86Ui9nhZc — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) December 15, 2024

