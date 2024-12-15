Is Elon Musk promoting crypto giveaways? An alleged deepfake video has generated confusion as well as alarm online. On December 15, 2024, DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) shared a post revealing a video of Elon Musk promoting a USD 20 million cryptocurrency giveaway. In the video, Musk appears to announce a week-long crypto giveaway starting on December 13 and directing viewers to the website Elon4u.com. The X user clarified, "Elon Musk and his companies are not doing any crypto giveaways. Don’t fall for scams! Stay safe." Elon Musk-Run X May Soon Let Users To Share Exclusive Content for Premium Subscribers, Introduce New Monetisation Programme for Creators.

X User Warns About Elon Musk Deepfake Video Scam Involving Crypto Giveaways

BREAKING: A deepfake of Elon Musk promoting a $20 million crypto giveaway is going viral. Elon Musk and his companies are NOT doing any crypto giveaways. Don’t fall for scams! Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/HdtCqNfHoX — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)