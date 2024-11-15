AI Chatbot Grok, developed by Elon Musk's xAI, is set to expand its reach by offering a free tier to select users. On November 15, 2024, X Daily News shared a post that Elon Mujsk-run X will not let new users get access to the free Grok tier. The post mentioned, “This will help prevent people from gaming the system to get access to Grok.” Aaron (@aaronp613) shared a post on November 15, 2024. The post said, "The free tier of Grok will not work if your X account is too new and you will need to add a phone number to your account." Elon Musk Reacts After 'The Guardian' Discontinues Posting on X, Citing Racism and Right-Wing Conspiracy Theories.

X Will Not Let New Users Get Access to the Free Grok Tier

NEWS: X will not let new users get access to the free Grok tier. This will help prevent people from gaming the system to get access to Grok https://t.co/FbRcOURoTv — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 14, 2024

Free Tier of Grok Will Not Work if Your X Account Is Too New

The free tier of Grok will not work if your X account is too new and you will need to add a phone number to your account. This will help prevent people from gaming the system to get access to Grok pic.twitter.com/xY0ywfn6Lr — Aaron (@aaronp613) November 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)