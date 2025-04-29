Elon Musk's X is seeking software engineers for its Core Service team. The company announced that the candidate must be an exceptional engineer who can help build high throughput distributed platforms serving Posts, Users and social relationships to all the product areas of X. The software engineer - core services position is for the New York and Palo Alto locations. The basic salary range for this X company job ranges from USD 127,000 to USD 297,000. Infosys Layoffs: Indian IT Major Lays Off More 195 Trainees for Failing Internal Assessments, Marking 3rd Round of Trainee Job Cuts This Year.

X Hiring for Software Engineer for Its Core Service Team

The Core Services team is growing and looking for software engineers of all levels in NYC and Palo Alto 🎯 If you're passionate about our mission and want to be part of something big, this is your chance. https://t.co/R1JFF2iXEx — Careers (@XCareers) April 28, 2025

